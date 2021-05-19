Olympian Torah Bright responds to backlash over breastfeeding photo: 'I feel so silly even addressing this'

Torah Bright, a gold medalist Australian Olympic snowboarder, fired back at critics who chided her for posting a photo of herself breastfeeding her child while doing a handstand.

Bright’s photo was posted earlier this month as part of a Mother’s Day tribute collage on her own Instagram page. However, she received some criticism for the act with some describing her as "disrespectful" and a bad mom.

On Tuesday, Bright addressed the concerns some of her followers had in an Instagram video.

"I feel so silly even addressing this. The photo was just a little bit of pure fun! Celebrating the bond between mother and child," she captioned the video. "I can understand how it’s not everyone’s taste, that’s fine. But from some of the negative feedback, what has struck me most is how we all, especially mothers need to support and up lift.

"Not judge a moment in time. Let’s find the village of motherhood to grow and support each other."

Bright gave birth to her boy in July.

The 34-year-old snowboarding star won gold in the halfpipe in the 2010 Vancouver Games and silver in the halfpipe at the 2014 Sochi Games. She’s won several X Games medals in the superpipe. She won two gold, two silver and a bronze between 2006 and 2015.

Some of her sponsorships include Roxy, Subway and Boost Mobile.