Olympian soccer player found dead in Colombia days after being reported missing

An Olympian soccer player who represented Colombia in the 2016 Rio Games was found dead Wednesday, several days after she was reported missing, police said.

Leidy Asprilla was found on a road next to a motorcycle in Valle de Cauca region in southwestern Colombia, police said. The cause of death had yet to be determined.

US SOCCER STAR ALEX MORGAN PLANS TO DECLINE ANY WHITE HOUSE INVITE AFTER WORLD CUP

Asprilla, 22, also played for Orsomarso of DiMayor in Colombia as a striker.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of our player,” the league said in a statement. “The 36 clubs that make up DiMayor and our president, Jorge Enrique Velez, unite at this moment of grief with family, friends and teammates.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her family had reported her missing Sunday after she left her home in El Cerrito to pick up a friend for a training session.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.