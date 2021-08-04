Olympian Raven Saunders suffers family tragedy, IOC suspends probe into 'X' gesture

American silver medalist Raven Saunders revealed Wednesday her mother, Clarissa Saunders, had died.

The shot-putter wrote on Twitter she was going to take time away from social media to deal with the tragic loss of her mother.

"Hoping off social media for a while to take care of my mental and my family. My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel," she wrote. "I will always and forever love you."

The details behind Clarissa Saunders' death were not known.

Saunders won the silver medal in the event over the weekend and caused a stir when she stepped off the medal stand and crossed her arm in an "X" over her head. She explained the "X" is "the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet."

The gesture sparked an International Olympic Committee (IOC) inquiry even after the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said it didn’t break their rules regarding athlete protests.

The IOC on Wednesday said it was suspending its investigation over Saunders’ mother’s death.

"The IOC obviously extends its condolences to Raven and her family," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. "Given these circumstances, the process at the moment is fully suspended."

The USOPC said: "We appreciate the empathy shown toward Raven by the IOC during this difficult time."