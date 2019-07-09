Olympian long-distance runner celebrates victory too early in race, ends up finishing 10th.

An Olympic bronze medalist thought he had the 5,000-meter race in the bag Friday.

However, Hagos Gebrhiwet’s apparent miscalculation ended up costing him a win and any chance at a medal.

LONDON MARATHONERS WHO CLAIMED THEY WERE CALLED 'FAT' DURING RACE TO RECEIVE FREE ENTRY NEXT YEAR

Gebrhiwet was going into the final lap of the race at the IAAF Diamond League event. He thought he had won the race and started to jog off to the right side of the track with his arms up in the air.

He quickly realized that he still had another lap to go and he quickly dropped off the pace. World Indoor Championship star Yomif Kejelcha blazed past Gebrhiwet and won the race.

Gerbrhiwet, 25, had previously won the bronze medal in the same event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He came into the Diamond League as one of the top runners, winning the 3,000-meter race at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour, according to CBS Sports.

The untimely misjudgment might haunt him forever.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He ended up finishing in 10th place.