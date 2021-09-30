Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ole Miss Rebels
Published

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin on USC head coaching vacancy: 'I’m fully committed to where I’m at'

No. 12 Ole Miss will square off against top-ranked Alabama on Saturday

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made a recent appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show" and talked about the vacancy at the University of Southern California, but added that he intends on staying at Ole Miss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m fully committed to where I’m at," Kiffin said. "This is a wonderful place. I love the people here. Anytime we get attention like that, it’s just a credit to our players and what they’re doing."

"I’m just totally focused on our program here," he added.

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches a replay during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21. 

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches a replay during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21.  (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Kiffin also discussed when he recently traveled to the airport at which former USC athletic director Pat Haden fired him back in 2013. Kiffin said it was "very eerie" and "a little bit strange" to fly into the airport while on a recruiting visit to Los Angeles.

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin confers with quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21.

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin confers with quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Matt Corral (2) durng the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. 

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Matt Corral (2) durng the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.  (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Since being fired from USC, Kiffin resurrected his coaching career when he won a national title as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama. In three years at Florida Atlantic, he had a 27-13 record. He then took over at Ole Miss and now has the Rebels at 3-0 on the young season.

No. 12 Ole Miss will square off against top-ranked Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com