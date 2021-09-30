Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin on USC head coaching vacancy: 'I’m fully committed to where I’m at'

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made a recent appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show" and talked about the vacancy at the University of Southern California, but added that he intends on staying at Ole Miss.

"I’m fully committed to where I’m at," Kiffin said. "This is a wonderful place. I love the people here. Anytime we get attention like that, it’s just a credit to our players and what they’re doing."

"I’m just totally focused on our program here," he added.

Kiffin also discussed when he recently traveled to the airport at which former USC athletic director Pat Haden fired him back in 2013. Kiffin said it was "very eerie" and "a little bit strange" to fly into the airport while on a recruiting visit to Los Angeles.

Since being fired from USC, Kiffin resurrected his coaching career when he won a national title as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama. In three years at Florida Atlantic, he had a 27-13 record. He then took over at Ole Miss and now has the Rebels at 3-0 on the young season.

No. 12 Ole Miss will square off against top-ranked Alabama on Saturday afternoon.