Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin tosses call sheet in celebration during 91-yard touchdown: 'When we score, he scores'

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin knows a good play when he sees one.

The Rebels defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday 59-42 after quarterback Matt Corral threw four touchdowns -- one that had Kiffin running down the sideline alongside receiver Elijah Moore.

HEISMAN FRONT-RUNNER? TRASK, NO. 6 FLORIDA THUMP HOGS 63-35

Ole Miss was trailing 42-38 with a little over 12 minutes in the fourth quarter when Moore caught the ball at the 45-yard line and headed straight into the end zone to take the lead.

But it was Kiffin’s sideline celebration before the 91-yard touchdown that had everyone talking.

The veteran coach saw the catch, threw his call sheet about 20 yards in the air and ran down the sideline, alongside Moore, before throwing his hands up in celebration.

PICK SIX NFL GAME WINNERS ON FOX’S FREE SUPER 6 CONTEST TO WIN $1 MILLION

“I get excited when players make plays,” Kiffin said after the game. “When you see the play call, the audible and the defense doesn’t switch out, I just get really excited.”

“I really didn’t know coach (Kiffin) was doing that (on the sideline),” Moore added. “It’s great to know your coach has the juice and when we score, he scores.”

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Corral finished 28 of 32 for 513 yards, four touchdown passes and a 3-yard touchdown run, while Collin Hill was 17 of 28 for 230 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.