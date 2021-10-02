Expand / Collapse search
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin encourages fans to 'get your popcorn ready,' Alabama drops 28 points in first half

Lane Kiffin was mocked on Twitter for his trash talk before kickoff

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told fans to "get your popcorn" ready right before kickoff against Alabama, Saturday, and the Crimson Tide proceeded to drop 28 first-half points on the Rebels.

Ole Miss’ offense sputtered on its first drive as it turned the ball over on downs, and Alabama capitalized immediately. Alabama scored a touchdown on the following series. The 13-play, 94-yard drive was capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to John Metchie III.

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide, right, talks with head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels before a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium Oct. 2, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide, right, talks with head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels before a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium Oct. 2, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The scoring wouldn’t stop there.

Another turnover on downs for Ole Miss on its second drive turned into another Alabama touchdown.

Fans went after Kiffin on Twitter after the popcorn remark.

The Crimson Tide scored four touchdowns on five drives in the first half and went into the locker room with a 28-0 lead. Twenty-one of their 28 points came in the second quarter.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass under pressure from Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass under pressure from Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Bryce Young led the way with 101 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. had two rushing touchdowns on 71 yards. Metchie and Cameron Latu each had a touchdown catch. Slade Bolden had three catches for 29 yards. Six different Alabama players had catches before the half.

Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) plays to the crowd after a defensive stop during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saban entered the game undefeated against former assistant coaches like Kiffin.

