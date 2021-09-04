Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ole Miss Rebels
Published

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin to miss opener due to COVID-19

Kiffin, his staff and all players are fully vaccinated

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin will miss the team’s first game of the 2021 season Monday after contracting coronavirus, despite Kiffin and the entire team being fully vaccinated.

Kiffin made the announcement Saturday morning. The Rebels are set to take on Louisville with one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Matt Corral.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I am disappointed to confirm that I have developed a break through case of Covid and will not accompany our team to Atlanta," Kiffin said in a statement.

"I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested, but I’m relieved that I did. I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members to miss this game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise."

KANSAS SCORES LATE TO BEAT S. DAKOTA 17-14 IN LEIPOLD DEBUT

Kiffin and his team were held in high regard ahead of the 2021 season for getting everyone involved with the football program vaccinated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is in his second season as the Rebels’ coach. He joined the team last year after three years in Florida Atlantic. In 2020, Ole Miss was 5-5.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com