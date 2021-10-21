How Ole Miss will honor Eli Manning as team takes on LSU

Ole Miss will honor Eli Manning on Saturday as the Rebels host LSU.

The school will retire Manning’s No. 10 jersey. He will be the third Rebels football player to have his number retired, joining his father Archie Manning (No. 18) and Chucky Mullins (No. 38). Manning is set to lead the team when it walks through The Grove for the Walk of Champions.

Additionally, Ole Miss revealed it will have "Manning" emblazoned in its end zones of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. One end zone will have white lettering with a red background and the other will have white lettering with red trim on the grass background.

Manning was with Ole Miss from 2000 to 2003 and led the team to two bowl games at the end of his career. He finished with 10,119 passing yards, 81 touchdown passes and 35 interceptions. He won the 2003 Maxwell Award, the honor given to college football’s best all-around player. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist that season.

The San Diego Chargers made him the No. 1 pick in 2004 but he was traded to the New York Giants. With the Giants, Manning won two Super Bowls and finished his career in the top 10 in passing yards (57,023) and touchdown passes (366).

Additionally, Eli’s nephew Arch is set to visit Ole Miss on Saturday. Arch Manning is one of the top high school quarterbacks in the class of 2023. Ole Miss could be one of the options for the youngster.