Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ole Miss Rebels
Published

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin pelted with golf ball as sour Tennessee fans litter field with debris

Lane Kiffin was definitely not welcomed by the Tennessee crowd

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was greeted with a chorus of boos when he stepped onto Neyland Stadium before his Rebels took on Tennessee in an SEC matchup Saturday night.

By the end of the night, the boos turned into something more chaotic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Oct 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel (facing camera) and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin meet at mid field after a game at Neyland Stadium.

Oct 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel (facing camera) and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin meet at mid field after a game at Neyland Stadium. (Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports)

With 54 seconds left, Tennessee fans reacted to a bad spot of the football by throwing trash onto the field. Kiffin was pelted with a golf ball while water bottles and even mustard littered the sidelines.

Ole Miss players were forced to step onto the field as the game was delayed while officials tried to regain control of the crowd. The Tennessee band and cheerleaders were also forced to leave as the debris rained down.

Kiffin kept the golf ball and showed it off as play started to get back underway.

EASTERN WASHINGTON'S ERIC BARRIERE PUTS UP VIDEO GAME NUMBERS IN DOMINATING VICTORY OVER IDAHO

Oct 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin on the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.

Oct 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin on the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. (Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports)

Ole Miss was able to stop the Tennessee drive in the closing seconds.

As Kiffin was leaving the field with a police escort, fans were waiting for him as he walked into the tunnel. A video showed one Volunteers fan screaming "f--- you Lane Kiffin, f--- you!"

WARNING EXPLETIVE LANGUAGE

He waved to the crowd and impressively caught a water bottle that was thrown from the stands – a poor play from whoever threw the trash with a handful of officers standing right there. He then took off his Ole Miss visor and threw it into the crowd and walked away.

Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores a touchdown as he's hit by Tennessee defensive lineman Da'Jon Terry (95) and defensive lineman Ja'Quain Blakely (48) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores a touchdown as he's hit by Tennessee defensive lineman Da'Jon Terry (95) and defensive lineman Ja'Quain Blakely (48) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ole Miss won the game 31-26.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com