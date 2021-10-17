Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin pelted with golf ball as sour Tennessee fans litter field with debris

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was greeted with a chorus of boos when he stepped onto Neyland Stadium before his Rebels took on Tennessee in an SEC matchup Saturday night.

By the end of the night, the boos turned into something more chaotic.

With 54 seconds left, Tennessee fans reacted to a bad spot of the football by throwing trash onto the field. Kiffin was pelted with a golf ball while water bottles and even mustard littered the sidelines.

Ole Miss players were forced to step onto the field as the game was delayed while officials tried to regain control of the crowd. The Tennessee band and cheerleaders were also forced to leave as the debris rained down.

Kiffin kept the golf ball and showed it off as play started to get back underway.

Ole Miss was able to stop the Tennessee drive in the closing seconds.

As Kiffin was leaving the field with a police escort, fans were waiting for him as he walked into the tunnel. A video showed one Volunteers fan screaming "f--- you Lane Kiffin, f--- you!"

He waved to the crowd and impressively caught a water bottle that was thrown from the stands – a poor play from whoever threw the trash with a handful of officers standing right there. He then took off his Ole Miss visor and threw it into the crowd and walked away.

Ole Miss won the game 31-26.