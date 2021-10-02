Ole Miss' Braylon Sanders makes spinning, one-handed catch vs. Alabama

Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders made an incredible catch for a first down on the Rebels’ first drive in their game against Alabama Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral found Sanders trailing up the sideline and threw to his back shoulder. Sanders spun around, somehow got free from an Alabama defensive back, jumped and made the catch for the first down. He also managed to get a foot inbounds for the first down.

The drive ended against No. 1-ranked Alabama when the Rebels turned the ball over on downs near the goal line.

Sanders returned to Ole Miss after playing in 2020 by using the extra year of eligibility afforded him due to the coronavirus pandemic. He appeared in nine games for the Rebels last season and finished with 15 catches for 376 yards and four touchdowns.

Entering Saturday, Sanders had eight catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Ole Miss entered the game as the No. 12 team in the nation with a Heisman Trophy contender under center in Corral. Lane Kiffin is also looking for revenge on Nick Saban after last year’s shootout that saw Alabama win the game 63-48.

Saban has never lost to a former assistant coach.