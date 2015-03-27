Okur out for rest of playoffs

Utah Jazz general manager Kevin O'Connor says center Mehmet Okur has a torn left Achilles' tendon and is out for the remainder of the playoffs.

Okur needs surgery and will likely miss the world championships this summer in his native Turkey. He flew home to Salt Lake City on Sunday after an MRI revealed the tear.

Okur was injured while driving to the basket in the first half of Utah's Game 1 loss at Denver on Saturday night. Before the game, he had taken a painkilling shot to treat his Achilles' tendinitis, which he had been dealing with since April 7.

O'Connor said he doesn't believe the injection had anything to do with Okur tearing the tendon. Okur's right leg slipped as he was driving, shifting all his weight to his left leg, which twisted awkwardly as he fell to the floor.