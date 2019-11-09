Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma student sinks half-court shot for free tuition

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A student made a half-court shot during halftime of the University of Oklahoma’s season opener Tuesday and won a year of free tuition, according to reports.

To qualify for the half-court shot, freshman Cale Montis, who was picked out of the crowd, first had to make a layup, a free throw and a 3-pointer in under 30 seconds, NBC reported. He made the last shot just as time ran out.

The crowd went crazy after Montis sank the half-court shot without touching the rim.

Oklahoma ended up beating Texas-San Antonio 85-67.