Oklahoma student sinks half-court shot for free tuition
A student made a half-court shot during halftime of the University of Oklahoma’s season opener Tuesday and won a year of free tuition, according to reports.
To qualify for the half-court shot, freshman Cale Montis, who was picked out of the crowd, first had to make a layup, a free throw and a 3-pointer in under 30 seconds, NBC reported. He made the last shot just as time ran out.
The crowd went crazy after Montis sank the half-court shot without touching the rim.
Oklahoma ended up beating Texas-San Antonio 85-67.