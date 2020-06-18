Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy faces resurfaced racism allegations

Racism allegations against Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy resurfaced Wednesday.

Gundy, who played quarterback for Oklahoma State, was accused in 1989 of using racial slurs against Colorado Buffaloes players during a game. A newspaper article from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 1989 showed Colorado safety Tim James and linebacker Alfred Williams made the allegations.

“I hope not very many people raise their children to be like him. He said things he had no businesses saying to anybody,” Williams said at the time.

Gundy denied it at the time, saying “They were doing the talking. Why would I say those things? I’ve been here four years, and half of my friends [on this team] are black. It makes no sense.”

With Gundy embroiled in controversy over a T-shirt, the claims resurfaced. (On Tuesday, he apologized after a picture surfaced on the internet of him wearing a shirt promoting One America News Network, a right-wing station that has sparked controversy with its views on Black Lives Matter.)

Williams, who was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1991 and is currently a radio broadcaster in Denver, mentioned it again on his radio show.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said, according to Pro Football Talk. “There’s no walking that back. This story’s been out there for 31 years.

“I didn’t back down then. I don’t back down now. ... Every time I see him, I just want to run through him. Every time I see his face, every time I look at him, I want to run through him. ... I’m 51 years old. Why in the world do I need to lie about that?”

Gundy has yet to comment on the latest allegations.