Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy lashes out at reporter over T. Boone Pickens question

Oklahoma State Cowboys football coach Mike Gundy is no stranger at going off on reporters, and on Monday he went viral for another tirade over a question about the late T. Boone Pickens.

Pickens, the late business oil magnate who died earlier this month, was a major Oklahoma State booster. He pledged $165 million to Oklahoma State in 2005 – the largest gift to an athletic department in NCAA history. The donation helped change the direction of the Cowboys football team.

Gundy on Monday was asked about a satirical article that stated Pickens left the coach $30 in his will so Gundy can get a haircut and get rid of his trademark mullet. A reporter asked if there was any truth about the report.

“I would prefer to answer real journalism questions and not be disrespectful to Mr. Pickens at this time,” Gundy said, according to the Tulsa World. “Any jack--- like you that would ask a stupid question like that is really hurting journalism and making real media people look bad.”

Gundy then added: “Don’t hurt the real journalism world... It’s jacka--es like you that cause problems, OK? They shouldn’t even let you call in. Do you want to talk football? We’ll talk football. If you want to be out there and talk idiotic social media, then you need to go do something with a college kid.”

Heartland College Sports captured some of the exchange and posted it on Twitter.

Gundy isn’t known for having a chummy relationship with the press. He famously dressed down a reporter during a news conference over an article about one of his players.

Oklahoma State is 3-1 this season and suffered a close loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. This week, the Cowboys take on Kansas State.