Oklahoma State football coach rants about 'liberalism,' being a 'snowflake'

"Liberalism" and being a "snowflake" are behind the trend of young athletes transferring schools, according to exasperated Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, who ranted about "every millennial young person" during a testy news conference Monday.

Gundy, who was reportedly in the mix for the Tennessee coaching job last year and declined the school’s six-year, $42 million offer, made the remarks to reporters a day after safety Thabo Mwaniki announced his plan to transfer from Oklahoma State, according to News OK.

“I think we live in a world where people are non-committal. We allow liberalism to say, ‘Hey, I can just do what I want and I don’t have to really be tough and fight through it,’” Gundy said. “You see that with young people because it’s an option they’re given. We weren’t given that option when we were growing up. We were told what to do, we did it the right way, or you go figure it out on your own.

He added: “In the world today, there’s a lot of entitlement. I’m a firm believer in the snowflake. I think it’s setting there. And I’m not talking about Thabo. Thabo and I have had multiple good talks. I’m talking about every millennial young person. Generation Z, I think is what they call ’em."

The NCAA transfer rules allow a student-athlete to appear in up to four games before redshirting and being able to keep a year of edibility, according to Bleacher Report. NCAA records show 4.2 percent of top-level college football players have transferred between schools in 2017.

"t’s the world we live in because if they say, ‘Well, it’s a little bit hard,’ we say, ‘OK, well, let’s go try something else’ versus ‘Hey, let’s bear down and let’s fight and do this," Gundy said.

The Cowboys are 5-5 overall this season and 2-5 in conference play. They sit toward the bottom of the Big 12 Conference.