Oklahoma star D.J. Graham's interception is 'play of the millennium' in game vs. Nebraska

Oklahoma defensive back D.J. Graham came away with an incredible interception against Nebraska Saturday afternoon, and replays of it went viral on social media.

Graham hauled in a one-handed interception with less than ten minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The only downside to the play? It came on fourth down, and Graham would have been better served batting the ball down because the Sooners would have taken over at their own 24-yard line. Instead, Oklahoma began its ensuing drive at its own 3-yard line.

The Sooners went three and out on their next drive, then punted the ball back to the Cornhuskers.

At the time of the interception, the Sooners held a 23-9 lead over Nebraska.

