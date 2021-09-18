Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

Oklahoma star D.J. Graham's interception is 'play of the millennium' in game vs. Nebraska

Graham hauled in a one-handed interception with less than ten minutes to go in the fourth quarter

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Oklahoma defensive back D.J. Graham came away with an incredible interception against Nebraska Saturday afternoon, and replays of it went viral on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Graham hauled in a one-handed interception with less than ten minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The only downside to the play? It came on fourth down, and Graham would have been better served batting the ball down because the Sooners would have taken over at their own 24-yard line. Instead, Oklahoma began its ensuing drive at its own 3-yard line.

The Sooners went three and out on their next drive, then punted the ball back to the Cornhuskers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time of the interception, the Sooners held a 23-9 lead over Nebraska.

Some of the reactions on Twitter following the incredible grab:

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com