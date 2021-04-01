Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Draft
Published

Oklahoma St star freshman Cade Cunningham to enter NBA Draft

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cade Cunningham announced Thursday that he will enter the NBA Draft after a dynamic freshman season that saw him named a first-team AP All-American.

The 6-foot-8 point guard is expected to be a high pick — possibly No. 1 overall. His decision was no surprise -- he participated in Senior Night activities before the Cowboys faced Oklahoma in Stillwater.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cunningham won the Wayman Tisdale Award as the top freshman in college basketball. He led the Big 12 in scoring with 20.2 points per game. In league play, he ranked in the top 10 in scoring (20.1), seventh in rebounding (6.5), eighth in field goal percentage (.443), 10th in assists (3.3) and seventh in free throw percentage (.843).

He often saved his best moments for late-game surges. In his most dynamic performance, he scored 10 of his 40 points in overtime to help the Cowboys win at rival Oklahoma. He finished his college career by scoring 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 80-70 loss to Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.