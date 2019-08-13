Former Oklahoma Sooners great Mike Gaddis dies at 50, ex-coach Barry Switzer says

Former Oklahoma Sooners running back Mike Gaddis died Monday, according to the program’s former head coach Barry Switzer. Gaddis was 50.

Switzer confirmed to several Oklahoma television stations that Gaddis died. He told KFOR-TV that Gaddis was “different” every time the rusher stepped onto the field.

He also praised Gaddis as the “best running back” he ever recruited, according to KWTV’s Dean Blevins.

Gaddis’ cause of death was not revealed.

He starred as running back for the Sooners from 1988 to 1991. He rushed for 2,622 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career at Oklahoma. In 1991, he recorded 1,240 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

According to KFOR-TV, Gaddis was taken by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 1992 NFL Draft but never played for the team after suffering a knee injury on a non-contact drill.