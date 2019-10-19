Oklahoma 'Sooner Schooner' horse-drawn wagon flips during game

The Oklahoma University "Sooner Schooner" horse-drawn wagon took a scary spill on Saturday.

The Schooner came out to take a lap after OU scored a touchdown against West Virginia when it took a tight turn and tumbled over.

Video of the crash from various angles was posted to social media.

According to Yahoo! Sports, everyone involved in the accident was OK.

USA Today reported that both the wagon's occupants got up and walked around following the incident.

