Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler to donate portion of NIL money to hurting communities

Oklahoma star quarterback Spencer Rattler stands to make some extra coin after the NCAA’s interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy was adopted on Wednesday.

Rattler, a top NFL prospect as well, will enter his sophomore season with the Sooners in 2021 and with the endorsement deals he is set to sign he also plans on giving some of the money back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 20-year-old highlighted his excitement for new opportunities and maintained he is focused on his schooling just as much as he is on football.

"I am excited for the opportunities ahead with name, image and likeness. This is a great new era for college athletes. At the same time, we must continue to prioritize academics and athletics. I am focused on my grades and growing on the field in hopes of bringing a national championship to Norman," he said in a statement posted on his Twitter.

NCAA ADOPTS INTERIM NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS POLICY

"We as players must use our platform and this new NIL opportunity to do good in the world. I will donate part of any earnings I receive to help underserved people and underserved communities. The time is NOW."

Rattler also released a logo for his personal brand, which features a snake making out the letters "SR."

He had 3,031 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes in 2020. The Sooners finished 9-2 and sixth in the final AP Poll.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NCAA adopted its NIL policy on Wednesday. Athletes will be able to engage in "NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities are responsible for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law," the organization said.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.