Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey defends Spencer Rattler amid fan boos during game

Oklahoma may be undefeated but Spencer Rattler was hearing boos from fans during the Sooners’ close victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Rattler said after the game he wasn’t worried about the criticism he was getting and later found a defender in teammate Perrion Winfrey. The linebacker tweeted that fans should only be supporting the players on the field.

"Disrespecting our quarterback will never be tolerated we put in work day in n day out the only thing y’all should be doing is supporting us," Winfrey tweeted.

Rattler was 26-for-26 with 256 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception as the Sooners won 16-13. Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic nailed a 30-yard field goal as time expired.

Rattler, who was thought to have been an early-season Heisman Trophy contender, was asked whether he was concerned about hearing the boos from the crowd during the game with some even calling for freshman Caleb Williams to see the field to add a jolt to the offense.

"I don't worry about that at all. I don't listen to 'em. They're not on the field," Rattler said after the game.

A win is a win for No. 4 Oklahoma.

The Sooners stay undefeated and in contention for a College Football Playoff spot at the end of the season. The team is about to enter the thick of their Big 12 schedule. Next week, Oklahoma will take on Kansas State with a battle against Texas looming on Oct. 9.