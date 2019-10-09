Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts gets target on his back after downplaying Texas rivalry

Texas Longhorns defensive back B.J. Foster issued a dire warning to Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts ahead of the schools’ Red River Showdown on Saturday.

Hurts sparked the trash talk Tuesday when he brushed off the pressure surrounding the game. The former Alabama quarterback suggested that the Oklahoma-Texas rivalry was subpar compared to the Iron Bowls that have been played between the Crimson Tide and Auburn.

LSU'S JOE BURROW HEIGHTENS STAKES AS BIG FLORIDA GAME NEARS: 'I DON'T LIKE THEM VERY MUCH'

“I played in the Iron Bowl,” Hurts said, according to Yahoo Sports. “I played in big games before. I'll be all right.”

While the remark may have been as passive as you can get, Foster threw some fire on the flames when he was asked about Hurts’ ability to run with the football.

“He's not dumb,” Foster said, according to 247 Sports. “He's gonna have to slide, or it's not gonna be good for him.”

PENN STATE'S JAMES FRANKLIN GIVES STRONG MESSAGE IN DEFENSE OF PLAYER DENOUNCED FOR HAIRSTYLE

Saturday’s matchup between the two schools has more implications than just who gets the upper hand in the rivalry this season. Another Texas loss could put the Longhorns out of contention for the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma lost to Texas last season before getting the last laugh in the Big 12 Conference championship.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

The two teams have met a total of 114 times. Texas has 62 wins in the showdown.