Oklahoma City, OK (SportsNetwork.com) - The Oklahoma City Thunder waived center Daniel Orton on Thursday

Orton appeared in 13 games for the Thunder last season and averaged 2.5 points with 2.0 rebounds. He had played one preseason contest this year.

The 6-foot-10 Kentucky product was selected by Orlando with the 29th overall pick of the 2010 draft and played 16 games with the Magic during the 2011-12 season. He has averaged 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 29 NBA games.