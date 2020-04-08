Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave in medically induced coma after surgery to remove cyst from brain

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday after suffering a brain bleed and having surgery to remove a cyst.

The team said on Twitter doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave’s brain. He was at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Cave’s wife, Emily, wrote on Instagram Tuesday that doctors were “fighting to keep him alive.” She called Monday and Tuesday the worst days of her life.

“We need a miracle,” Emily Cave wrote. “Please pray for my husband and best friend.”

Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, told the Canadian Press that the brain bleed doesn’t appear to be related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oilers added in a statement on Twitter: “The entire Oilers family is sending you all our love and strength right now.”

Cave, 25, scored one goal in 11 games with the Oilers this season. He spent time with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, scoring 11 goals with 23 points in 44 games.

Before he joined the Boston Bruins for the 2014-15 season, Cave played five seasons for the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos. He joined the Oilers in 2019.

The Broncos sent best wishes on Twitter as well.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with alum Colby Cave, his wife Emily, his friends, family and all of the lives Cave has touched,” the Broncos tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.