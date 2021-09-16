Ohio runs double pass trick play for touchdown vs. Louisiana

Ohio pulled off a fun trick play for a touchdown Thursday night against Louisiana.

In the second quarter with about 2:30 to play, Bobcats quarterback Armani Rogers tossed the ball behind him to quarterback Kurtis Rourke who was lined up as a wide receiver and Rourke threw the ball to running back O’Shaan Allison for a 25-yard touchdown.

It was a neat little trick play that made the game 14-7 with the successful extra point.

Ohio was in search of its first win of the 2021 season but went into a hole early.

Levi Lewis threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to John Stevens Jr. to complete a 10-play, 91-yard drive for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Montrell Johnson then ran for a 6-yard touchdown at the start of the second quarter to complete a 10-play, 80-yard drive.

Ohio started the season with a 29-9 loss to Syracuse in Week 1 and then a two-point loss to FCS Duquesne. The team still has a tough schedule before Mid-American Conference play starts.

Louisiana is looking to build on last year’s momentum but started 2021 with a 20-point loss to Texas. The team barely got through FCS Nicholls State last week, holding off their late charge.