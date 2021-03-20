Ohio State's E.J. Liddell shares threatening messages he received after NCAA Tournament elimination

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell took to Twitter after Friday’s stunning loss to Oral Roberts to share disturbing messages from disgruntled fans following the Buckeye’s early elimination from the NCAA tournament.

Liddell, 20, shared screenshots of the vulgar and threatening messages he received on Instagram immediately after the No. 2 seed Buckeyes lost 75-72 in overtime to the No.15 Eagles.

"Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human," the sophomore shooter said.

One user sent several messages containing derogatory language and racial slurs. In one message he tells Liddell, "I hope you somebody shoot you in ya face fr [sic] bruh you is a f---ing bum."

In a separate message, he tells Liddell that he wants to "kill" him.

Another screenshot shows messages from one user who was harassing Liddell earlier in the week and again on Friday.

"Piece of s---," the person wrote. "You managed to do it again."

They continued: "You are such a f---ing disgrace. Don’t ever show your face at Ohio State ... I hope you die, I really do."

Liddell said the comments themselves don’t bother him. He just wants to know "why."

"I’ve never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this," he wrote in another tweet. "This is not me saying anything negative about Ohio State fans. I love you all dearly and I’ve felt nothing but appreciated since the first day I stepped on campus."

Despite the major upset, Liddell had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Buckeyes.

"This is obviously a really, really bitter end to a terrific season," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "We’ll own that and accept it, and we’ll move forward."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.