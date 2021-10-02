Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio State Buckeyes
Published

Ex-Ohio State star Terry McLaurin praises Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave

Wilson and Olave are star receivers at Ohio State, with three TDs apiece so far this season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Washington Football Team star Terry McLaurin had high praise for the wide receivers tearing up the field for Ohio State this season.

McLaurin told The Spun on Friday he could see Garrett Wilson at the next level and praised the route-running ability of Chris Olave.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates his touchdown against Tulsa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates his touchdown against Tulsa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

"Seeing Garrett do his thing is fun to watch," the Washington wide receiver told the website. "I think he’ll translate really well to the slot in the NFL, but he can also play outside. He’s very savvy with the way he runs routes, has unbelievable hands, and he’s great at the catch point – which is extremely important."

McLaurin added: "With Chris Olave, I think he’s smooth as well but also very precise with his routes. He can run any route on the route tree from inside and outside. He can stretch the ball vertically and has great run after the catch ability. I think both guys can hear their names called very early next spring."

FOUR SEC TEAMS THAT NEED A WIN ON SATURDAY, BADLY

Tulsa defensive back TieNeal Martin, left, tackles Ohio State receiver Chris Olave during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. 

Tulsa defensive back TieNeal Martin, left, tackles Ohio State receiver Chris Olave during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.  (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

McLaurin played for Ohio State before going pro. He put together back-to-back great seasons with the Buckeyes in  2017 and 2018 to help raise his draft stock. In his collegiate career, he had 75 catches for 1,251 yards and 19 touchdowns. Eleven of the 19 touchdowns came in his senior season in 2018.

Currently, Wilson and Olave are trying to keep Ohio State in the playoff conversation.

Wilson has 23 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns this season. Olave has 18 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

Sep 8, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at Ohio Stadium.

Sep 8, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at Ohio Stadium. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ohio State is 3-1 and will play Rutgers on the road on Saturday.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com