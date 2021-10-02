Ex-Ohio State star Terry McLaurin praises Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave

Washington Football Team star Terry McLaurin had high praise for the wide receivers tearing up the field for Ohio State this season.

McLaurin told The Spun on Friday he could see Garrett Wilson at the next level and praised the route-running ability of Chris Olave.

"Seeing Garrett do his thing is fun to watch," the Washington wide receiver told the website. "I think he’ll translate really well to the slot in the NFL, but he can also play outside. He’s very savvy with the way he runs routes, has unbelievable hands, and he’s great at the catch point – which is extremely important."

McLaurin added: "With Chris Olave, I think he’s smooth as well but also very precise with his routes. He can run any route on the route tree from inside and outside. He can stretch the ball vertically and has great run after the catch ability. I think both guys can hear their names called very early next spring."

McLaurin played for Ohio State before going pro. He put together back-to-back great seasons with the Buckeyes in 2017 and 2018 to help raise his draft stock. In his collegiate career, he had 75 catches for 1,251 yards and 19 touchdowns. Eleven of the 19 touchdowns came in his senior season in 2018.

Currently, Wilson and Olave are trying to keep Ohio State in the playoff conversation.

Wilson has 23 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns this season. Olave has 18 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

Ohio State is 3-1 and will play Rutgers on the road on Saturday.