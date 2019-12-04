Ohio State's Justin Fields vows to play Big Ten title game despite injury: 'I don't care how much it hurts'

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields vowed to play in the Big Ten Conference title game Saturday against Wisconsin despite a knee injury.

Fields, who wore a knee brace against Michigan last week, aggravated a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the game, according to Buckeye Extra. He said Tuesday he was going to play through the pain.

“It hurts right now, of course,” Fields said, according to Saturday Tradition. “In my mind, I’m playing on Saturday, I don’t care how much it hurts.”

Fields, who transferred to Ohio State from Georgia before the start of the 2019 season, has had a terrific year for the Buckeyes. He’s thrown for 2,654 yards and 37 touchdowns with just one interception. He’s also been a menace on the ground with 470 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Ohio State and Wisconsin play in the Big Ten Conference title game this coming weekend in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes have won the last two conference titles.

Ohio State is also the top team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State has made two appearances in the College Football Playoff. They won the inaugural championship in 2015 and lost in the semifinal in 2017.