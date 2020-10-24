Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes incredible toe-touch catch to put exclamation point on win

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had an impressive touchdown catch Saturday afternoon as the Buckeyes defeated Nebraska for their first win of the season.

Smith-Njigba was in the back of the end zone and when he grabbed the pass from Justin Fields, it appeared he was falling out of bounds. But at the last minute, Smith-Njigba touched his toes down inbounds and picked up the points for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State picked up a 52-17 win.

Fields finished the game 20-for-21 with 276 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He recorded 54 yards on the ground and had a rushing touchdown as well. Running back Master Teague scored twice and Jack Miller III added a rushing touchdown as well.

Smith-Njigba only had two catches for five yards.

Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were both over 100 yards receiving. Wilson had seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. Olave had six catches for 104 yards.

Nebraska only had three points in the second half despite keeping it relatively close in the first half.

Adrian Martinez scored first for the Cornhuskers. He finished with 105 passing yards and 85 yards on the ground. Martinez had a rushing touchdown.

Ohio State will face Penn State next week. Nebraska will take on Wisconsin.