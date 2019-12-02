Ohio State football star's 'miracle baby' story shared during game vs. Michigan

Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson shared Ohio State star running back J.K. Dobbins' story during the biggest rivalry in college sports Saturday -- when No. 1 OSU won 56-27 over Michigan.

After the record-breaking running back scored his fourth touchdown against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor and finished with a career-high 211 yards rushing, the announcer told Fox's record audience tuning into the No. 2 most-watched game of the season about the star running back's story, which pro-life group Live Action celebrated online.

“J.K. Dobbins’ mom, Mya, became pregnant when she was 18 years old,” Johnson explained. “She went to the doctor because she was thinking about aborting the baby, but changed her mind.”

He added: “That baby turned out to be that young man, J.K. Dobbins, who she calls her ‘miracle baby.’”

After Saturday's big game, Dobbins responded to a Sports Center graphic showing his accomplishment as OSU's No. 2 all-time in career rushing yards behind Archie Griffin.

"All Glory to God," Dobbins said.

In another tweet highlighting his performance, he added: "Isn't possible without my teammates and buckeye nation! I love y'all."

Dobbins' story, Live Action writes, will hopefully "save more lives than anyone might have imagined."