Ohio State fans break out in 'U-S-A' chants before Oregon game

Ohio State fans showed their patriotism on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and ahead of the Buckeyes’ big matchup against Oregon on Saturday.

At the start of the "Big Noon Kickoff" show on FOX, Buckeyes fans started chanting "U-S-A" at the onset.

Ohio State players will wear decals to remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago. The sticker reads "9.11 Never Forget."

No. 3 Ohio State will hope for a victory against No. 12 Oregon in a game that will have College Football Playoff implications. Ohio State is the defending Big Ten champs and Oregon is the defending Pac-12 champs.

Last week, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud put up a big-time performance and helped the Buckeyes to their first win of the 2021 season over Minnesota, 45-31. Stroud had four touchdown passes in the game, including two to Olave and one each to Garrett Wilson and TreVeyon Henderson. He finished 13-for-22 with 294 passing yards. He also had an interception.

Anthony Brown Jr. led the Ducks to a narrow win over Fresno State last week, 31-24. The team had an early 21-6 lead but let the Bulldogs get back into the game.

Both teams are going to have to play clean football to pull off a win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.