Ohio State expecting big things from freshmen such as Dontre Wilson and Cameron Johnston

The most talked-about player in Ohio State's fall camp isn't Heisman Trophy hopeful Braxton Miller.

Instead, it's a smallish freshman from Texas who has taken the team by storm.

His name is Dontre Wilson. Don't be surprised if you hear it a lot this season.

A speedy running back, Wilson is one of many young players making an impact on the Buckeyes as they go through the rigors of preseason practice. There's also 21-year-old first-year player Cameron Johnston, who used to play Australian Rules Football in his homeland and now is assimilating to American culture while handling the Buckeyes' punting chores.

Then there are fresh faces filling out a defense that lost all four linemen, two linebackers and a corner from last year's 12-0 season.