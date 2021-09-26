Ohio State dismisses K'Vaughan Pope after issue mid-game vs. Akron

Ohio State dismissed linebacker K’Vaughan Pope after he was involved in an incident on the sideline during the Buckeyes’ victory over Akron.

Pope was seen entering the locker room in the middle of the second quarter after getting into an argument with coaches, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

According to reports, Pope tried to run onto the field for a defensive play but was waved off by teammate Teradja Mitchell. The incident ensued after Pope exited the field.

Pope threw his gloves into the crowd and at one point tried to take off his jersey before coaches and teammates attempted to cool him down. Pope later tweeted "good lucc [sic] to my teammates" after the outburst. He also tweeted "f--- Ohio State" before deleting it.

On Sunday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day announced Pope had been dismissed from the team.

"Senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the Ohio State football team. K’Vaughan will continue to have the use of programs that benefit our student-athletes, such as our Student-Athlete Support Service Office, and we will continue to support him with his progress toward graduation. He will remain on scholarship through the end of this semester," Day said.

Pope offered an apology on Twitter.

"Last night I let my emotions get the best of me. For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation. I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being," Pope tweeted.

Vaughan, a senior who’s been with Ohio State since his freshman year, played in two games last season and recorded two total tackles. The Akron game was his third appearance of the season. He had three tackles coming into Saturday.

Entering the season, Pope was expected to be a starter but had been relegated to special teams in the opener and a limited number of snaps against Oregon and Tulsa, according to Eleven Warriors.