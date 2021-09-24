Ohio State to use CJ Stroud in emergency only against Akron, Ryan Day says

Ohio State will only use quarterback C.J. Stroud in an emergency capacity against Akron on Saturday, coach Ryan Day said.

Day said Thursday during his weekly radio show that Stroud is dealing with a shoulder injury and will likely not be used unless he really needs to be out there.

"We'll see how he's feeling right now, see how he's feeling today coming in, but there was still kind of this feeling that he had that he really couldn't shake, and so maybe rest is something that would go a long way for him," Day said on 97.1 The Fan in Ohio, according to ESPN. "And then allow some of these other guys to practice and move forward here. But, yeah, we'll see, we'll see how he's doing, see how he's feeling, and obviously his feedback is important."

"If he's ready to roll, let's go," he added. "But I think rest here is probably going to be the best option over the weekend."

Ohio State’s matchup against Akron is the final non-conference game of the season before Big Ten play begins. Stroud is going to be called upon for next week’s game with Rutgers.

For Saturday, the Buckeyes will roll out Jack Miller and Kyle McCord in place of Stroud. Neither player has completed a pass in college.

"These guys have both got reps, both get reps with the ones," Day said. "We split them pretty good across the board during the week, and they both picked up the game plan. They both, I think, feel pretty good going into a Thursday practice; still have a lot more preparation go here as we get to Saturday night. But we'll see how today goes, and we'll just keep looking at it. The good thing is, I think, that we have some guys who are excited about getting some reps under their belt, and I think that's exciting for our entire team to see those guys play."

Ohio State is 2-1 on the season after a tough loss to Oregon. The team was ranked No. 10 in the latest AP poll. Akron is 1-2 this season and Ohio State is their final non-conference opponent before Mid-American Conference play begins on Oct. 2.