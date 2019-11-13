Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB
Published

Ohio Bobcats lineman performs cartwheel on team's pass play

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Ohio Bobcats threw a new wrinkle into their playbook in a Mid-American Conference game against the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday night.

The Bobcats lined Hagen Meservy out to the left, hoping it would throw off the defense in the third quarter of their closely contested game. To add another touch to the play, Meservy pulled off a clean cartwheel on what appeared to be an attempt at a screen play.

ALABAMA 5TH IN CFP COMMITTEE RANKINGS AFTER LOSS TO LSU

Meservy didn’t get the ball, but Ohio was able to pull off a 25-yard play when quarterback Nathan Rourke completed a pass to Adam Luehrman. On the next play, Bobcats running back De’Montre Tuttle scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

Ohio had the lead at that point of the game, 14-10.

FORMER LIONS, SPARTANS WIDE RECEIVER CHARLES ROGERS DEAD AT 38

However, the Bobcats’ lead wouldn’t last for long. Western Michigan would fight back and the two teams would eventually go into overtime.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Broncos ended up winning the game, 37-34. Ohio dropped to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the conference. Western Michigan improved to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_