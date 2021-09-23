Odell Beckham on return to Browns this week: 'We'll see'

With Jarvis Landry sidelined with a knee injury, the Cleveland Browns could sure use fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, of course, has missed the Browns’ first two games after suffering a torn ACL last season. The Browns seem to be taking a cautious approach, hoping Beckham is totally healed and available for the second half of the season.

But will Beckham return for Sunday’s home game vs. the Chicago Bears?

"We’ll see," was all he offered to reporters.

Now, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns have been just fine minus Beckham. They gave the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle in Week One, then went through the motions and beat the Houston Texans in Week Two.

This comes a year after the Browns finished strong and walloped the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs — all without Beckham.

But still, it would probably be better to have him on the field than not, and that is especially true now that Landry is out for a bit.

Neither Beckham nor the Browns, however, will make any promises as to when that might happen. Many believe, though, it very well could be this weekend.

"I’ve worked extremely hard to not only get back but improve and try to be better than I ever have been," Beckham said. "So I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s been a long time. It’s been a long time in that cave, putting yourself back together. I had a great team around me for the entire process, great support system. And it’s going to be special. Like I said, it’s been a long time."