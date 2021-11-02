Odell Beckham Jr.'s dad rips Baker Mayfield amid trade rumors, LeBron James tweets out support: '#FreeOBJ'

Many think Odell Beckham Jr.’s skill set has diminished since joining the Cleveland Browns, but the tape says otherwise, as does the superstar wide receiver’s father.

Odell Beckham Sr. posted a video on his Instagram on Tuesday that showed his son dominating the opposition, but Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was unable to find him. The video, which was posted on YouTube, featured plays from Week 3 to Week 6.

"Generally Behind Da Scene, BUT NOT TODAY," Beckham Sr. wrote in his caption.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James also shared his thoughts on Twitter.

"OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ," James wrote.

Beckham Jr. was one of the players in the NFL rumored to be traded by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. He hasn’t lived up to the hype since leaving the New York Giants, which is why he was a part of trade speculations.

In 2019, his first season with the Browns, Beckham Jr. hauled in 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. His production wasn’t the same the following season before suffering a torn ACL after seven games played.

So far this year, Beckham Jr. has 17 catches — a career-low catch rate of 50% — for 232 yards and no touchdowns. In Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Steelers, Beckham Jr. has one catch for six yards.