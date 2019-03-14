Teen's elation over Odell Beckham Jr. trade to Cleveland Browns draws police response

A loud shrieking voice of an Ohio teen running in the middle of the street prompted one woman to call the police, but when officers arrived on the scene they didn’t exactly find a crime -- though Giants fans may disagree.

The young man told responding Shaker Heights police officers he was yelling because the Cleveland Browns acquired star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants in a trade for Jabrill Peppers and draft picks, according to FOX8 Cleveland.

“Boom. We got OBJ. I was so excited. I couldn’t help myself. I was jumping all around my house because I couldn’t help myself; I was so excited. My brother told me to stop but I couldn’t because I was so excited. Couldn’t nothing stop me. So, I had to rejoice outside,” the 17-year-old, identified by FOX8 Cleveland as Robert Stewart, told the station.

The officers asked Stewart why he was screaming so loud and when he told them they, too, celebrated, Stewart said.

“They were like, 'Oh! We got OBJ!' We dapped it up. Everything was all cool. They went about their day,” he told the station.

Corita Jackson, who said she called 911 because the voice was so high-pitched she believed a woman was in trouble, told the station officers came up to her to tell her that Stewart was only screaming about the Beckham trade.