Odell Beckham Jr. makes highlight-reel catch in Cleveland Browns loss

The Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. made a catch bound for highlight reels Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With 7:16 left in the fourth quarter, Beckham made a leaping grab and somehow got two feet down in the end zone on a 20-yard pass from Baker Mayfield on 4th-and-goal.

Officials initially ruled the pass incomplete, saying Beckham had stepped out of bounds before completing the catch, but they eventually huddled and determined the wide receiver was in bounds.

The score put the Browns within seven points of the Bengals at that point.

However, the Bengals would later put up a field goal to make it a 10-point game and would hold off the Browns for their second win of the season. Cleveland fell to 6-10 with the loss.

Beckham finished the game with three catches for 81 yards and the score.

It was his second touchdown catch in as many weeks. Before Week 16, he hadn’t had a touchdown catch since Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins. It was also the first time he had gone over 80 yards receiving since that Week 12 game.

Beckham finished the season with 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. It’s his lowest catch total since 2017 – he only played four games in the 2017 season.

It’s also his second straight season of over 1,000 yards receiving. He has reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark in five of six seasons.