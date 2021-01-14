Odell Beckham Jr. says 'don't be surprised' when Browns win against Chiefs on Sunday

Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be playing for the Cleveland Browns when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday, but the superstar wide receiver has made it clear that he has all the confidence in the world in his teammates.

The Browns opened up as 10-point underdogs against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and most of the United States would put their money on the Chiefs. But Beckham Jr. doesn’t think it’s going to be easy sledding for the defending Super Bowl champions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Don’t be surprised this weekend when they [the Browns] win," Beckham Jr. tweeted on Thursday. "Just throwin it out there now."

Prior to the 2020 NFL season, Beckham Jr. predicted that it would be his best season yet. However, he suffered a torn ACL in a Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which put an end to his season.

SIMILARITIES ABOUND FOR BROWNS, CHIEFS IN FIRST PLAYOFF GAME

After the Browns pulled out an upset 48-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs -- which was their first in 17 years -- a few Steelers wide receivers were a little bitter following the loss.

Steelers wideout Chase Claypool, who had five receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, was interacting with fans on social media earlier this week and shared his reaction to Pittsburgh's loss.

BROWNS' KAREEM HUNT TALKED ABOUT CHIEFS MATCHUP 'ALL YEAR,' NICK CHUBB SAYS

"Bad loss, but the Browns are gonna get clapped next week. So all good," the rookie said during the livestream.

Claypool wasn’t the only Steelers wide receiver to make headlines following the loss to the Browns.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was singled out by the Browns after first making himself a target leading into the wild-card round when he told reporters that he wasn’t worried about playing Cleveland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith-Schuster faced the music after the loss.

"I don't regret saying what I said," he said during his postgame press conference. "I said ‘the Browns is the Browns.’ They came out and played a hell of a game."

The Browns will face off against the Chiefs on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.