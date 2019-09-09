Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. flashes pricey wristwatch during new team's blowout loss

The bling on Odell Beckham Jr.'s wrist was the flashiest thing about his forgettable debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The wide receiver was seen sporting a pricey wristwatch as he caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns' 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans: a custom Richard Mille watch, which retails at six figures.

According to WKYC-3, Beckham was flashing the Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren. The particular model is priced between $191,500 and $350,000. It’s unclear how much Beckham paid for it.

Beckham played for the New York Giants from 2014 to 2018 and was traded to the Browns in March, just before the start of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Prior to the trade, Beckham signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Giants, so he can more than afford the expensive timepiece. His contract included a $20 million signing bonus and $65 million in guaranteed cash. His base salary with the Browns this season is $16.75 million, according to Spotrac.