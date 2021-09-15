Odell Beckham gets cryptic on Instagram amid Browns return mystery

Odell Beckham’s season debut remains a mystery, though his feelings on the situation could be clearing up.

After sitting out in Cleveland’s 33-29 loss to the Chiefs in Week 1 — as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in 2020 — Beckham Jr. will not play in Sunday’s home game against the Texans, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday.

Around the time of Stefanski’s announcement, Beckham Jr. shared a video of himself driving, while listening to "7am on Bridle Path" — a song on Drake’s "Certified Lover Boy" album.

He filmed a specific portion of the song, in which Drake raps about secrecy.



"I wish everyone could tell me exactly what they need from me / The first second they speak to me / I’m not with all the secrecy / Secretly beefin’ me behind closed doors But playin’ it peacefully for the streets to see My n—a, have some decency."

On Tuesday, fans speculated about his impending return to action when he shared a cryptic photo to his Instagram Story. The image showed a group of four dogs racing, while a cheetah, circled in red, sat behind and watched.

Stefanski’s update came after he said Monday that it was "a possibility" Beckham Jr. could play in Week 2.

Stefanski also said Monday that Beckham Jr. worked out before Cleveland’s season-opener last week, but the three-time Pro Bowler decided to sit out because he "didn’t feel like he could go a significant amount."

The Browns had four other wide receivers to lean on in Week 1, including Anthony Schwartz. He was productive and caught three passes for 69 yards against the Chiefs.

Beckham Jr. spent the summer working his way back from last season’s torn ACL, which kept him out of Cleveland’s final nine games. Beckham has documented much of his rehab on social media, though specific updates on a timeline have not been forthcoming.

Despite being a limited participant in training camp, Beckham Jr. had recently began amping up his activity ahead of the regular season — taking part in both team and 7-on-7 scrimmaging drills.

Cleveland has depth at wide receiver in Beckham Jr.’s absence, with Jarvis Landry leading quarterback Baker Mayfield’s targets, along with Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones.