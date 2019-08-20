Octavio Dotel, Luis Castillo -- ex-MLB stars -- arrested in Dominican Republic drug trafficking case: reports

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel and infielder Luis Castillo -- each of whom played 15 seasons and won a World Series ring -- were reportedly arrested in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday in connection with a major sweep targeting a drug trafficking and money laundering network.

Dotel, a reliever who pitched for a then-record 13 teams, and Castillo, a three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner, were taken into custody as authorities executed large-scale searches related to notorious drug trafficker Cesar Emilio Peralta, according to Diario Libre.

The Office of the Attorney General called it the “largest operation against organized crime” in the country, according to ESPN.

Further details about the arrests -- including the specific charges -- were not immediately released.

Dotel pitched from 1999-2013, racking up at least 16 saves on three occasions, including a 36-save season for Houston and Oakland in 2004. He also played for the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers.

Dotel earned his World Series ring as a member of the Cardinals in 2011.

Castillo played for the Florida Marlins, Minnesota Twins and the Mets, exclusively playing second base. While with the Marlins, he led all of baseball in stolen bases with 62 in 2000 and 48 bags swiped in 2002. The next season, he was part of the Marlins second World Series winner, helping the upstart Florida squad beat the Yankees in six games.