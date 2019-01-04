Obama should be next UCLA men's basketball coach, NBA legend says

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton suggested an interesting candidate when he was asked who should be the next coach of the UCLA men’s basketball program after the school fired Steve Alford.

Walton, who was doing color commentary during the Bruins’ matchup against Stanford on Thursday night, suggested former President Barack Obama should be the next UCLA coach.

“Well, he’s - I don’t think he’s going to coach so …” Walton’s broadcaster partner Dave Pasch said.

“Well, you keep saying that, but why? Why are you so negative,” Walton jokingly asked Pasch. “Why do you just turn down? His brother-in-law coached. I’m sticking with Barack Obama until he says no.”

Walton was referring to Craig Robinson, Obama’s brother-in-law who was the head coach at Brown and Oregon State and now is the vice president of player development and G League operations for the New York Knicks.

Obama is an avid basketball lover. He had the White House tennis court adapted so it could also accommodate basketball. He was also a regularly featured bracket-pick on ESPN during March Madness.