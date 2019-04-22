Oakland Athletics turn wild double play starting with home run robbery

The Oakland Athletics on Sunday turned a wild, highlight-reel double play in the second inning of a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

With a man on first and no one out, Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano tracked a ball to deep center field and made a leaping catch to rob Teoscar Hernandez of a home run.

Laureano then landed and made a throw from the warning track toward first baseman Kendrys Morales. But the ball sailed over Morales’ head toward the dugout and, thinking there was no one backing up the first baseman on the play, Toronto's Justin Smoak took off for second base.

But veteran catcher Nick Hundley was in the vicinity of the overthrown ball and he grabbed it and fired a strike to second to nail Smoak.

Oakland's unconventional double play ended that particular threat, but Smoak redeemed himself with a two-run home run in the seventh inning and the Jays hung on for a 5-4 win.