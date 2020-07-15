Oakland Athletics: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Oakland Athletics are just as good and as dangerous as any other team in the majors but will probably shock people again if they win the coronavirus reduced schedule equivalent of 95 games.

Oakland made the American League Wildcard for the second straight season and was bounced out of the postseason in that round. They put together their second straight 97-win season after three straight years of futility.

The Athletics didn’t make any splashy moves in the offseason. Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and Marcus Semien remain the sluggers in the lineup. Mike Fiers and Sean Manaea are the top two pitchers in the rotation. They are all some of the best players in baseball but relatively unknown to the casual baseball fan.

Oakland is going to have a ton of competition if they want to remain in the postseason picture. The Houston Astros are still a great team and the Los Angeles Angels are reloaded.

Through 60 games last year, the A’s were 30-30.

2019 finish: 2nd AL West

2019 record: 97-65

Manager: Bob Melvin

Projected Starters

C: Sean Murphy

1B: Matt Olson

2B: Tony Kemp

3B: Matt Chapman

SS: Marcus Semien

OF: Mark Canha

OF: Ramon Laureano

OF: Stephen Piscotty

DH: Khris Davis

Projected Rotation

SP: Sean Manaea

SP: Frankie Montas

SP: Mike Fiers

SP: A.J. Puk

SP: Chris Bassitt

CL: Liam Hendriks

