Oakland A's Sean Manaea on wearing a mask this season: 'find a way to rock it'

A recent spike in COVID-19 cases has many MLB players, including Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea, considering wearing a mask this season.

Manaea told reporters over this weekend that he plans to “find” a way to wear a protective face covering during games, according to Bleacher Report.

“You know, wear something different or find a way to jazz it up, or find a way to rock it, I guess,” he said.

Manaea’s remarks came just days after the league announced Friday that 31 players and 7 staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive tests occurred among 19 of the 30 teams, according to results of the samples sent to the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in South Jordan, Utah. There were 3,185 samples collected and tested through the first week of intake testing.

Kansas City Royals’ right-hander Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hear were among the players to test positive.

“Of course I was devastated when I heard the news ... that I had two positive tests,” Keller said in a statement Tuesday. “I was sent home yesterday and was hoping the first test was a false positive, but I got the word today that the second test also came back positive, and I have to go into isolation. I am experiencing minor symptoms that remind me more of an allergy attack. Other than that, I feel great and have no other symptoms.”

Several clubs have closed training facilities over a lack of frequency of the tests and delays in getting results.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.