Mets' Noah Syndergaard lashes out in feud with landlord over pricey Manhattan apartment

New York Mets star Noah Syndergaard lashed out on Twitter Saturday about a feud with the landlord of his $27,000-a-month Manhattan penthouse.

“I fairly, and in good faith, offered to pay 2 months rent (over 50K) to a landlord for a place I was never going to step foot in due to a global pandemic that took a severe toll on the residents of NYC,” Syndergaard tweeted.

“The landlord tries to extort me for 250K while leaking this story to the media, and I’m the bad guy? Yeah, ok. See you in court pal.”

The landlord, 600 Street LLC, claimed the righty pitcher signed an eight-month lease in February for the 2,700-square-foot apartment with three bedrooms and three terraces, the New York Post reported. Syndergaard was being sued by the landlord, which didn’t return Fox News’ requests for comment, to pay the full lease term of $250,000.

Syndergaard, who had a March 20 move-in date, “treated the binding lease like an option,” the landlord’s federal lawsuit claimed. He “decided not to take possession of the leased premises, Syndergaard repudiated and abandoned his obligations under the lease, refusing to take possession of the leased premises, and declining to make any of the required payments.”

The landlord notified Syndergaard on April 17 of the defaulted lease; Syndergaard and his legal team told the landlord on April 30 that he “has no intention of taking possession of that subject premises and the landlord is hereby free to re-rent it as he sees fit,” according to the suit.

Syndergaard, after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, has been recovering in Florida from Tommy John surgery in March.

The hurler, nicknamed Thor, has been among the top pitchers in the Mets’ starting rotation and in baseball. Last season, Syndergaard was 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA with 202 strikeouts and a 9.2 SO/9 ratio.

During the 2017 season, Syndergaard only started seven games after coming off an All-Star year in 2016. He left a game early in the season due to tightness in his biceps and didn’t return until late September.

The following season, Syndergaard recorded 155 strikeouts and a 3.03 ERA in 25 starts.

New York was expected to have one of the best rotations in baseball coming into the 2020 season.

Syndergaard, 27, signed a one-year, $9.7 million contract with the Mets in arbitration prior to the 2020 season.