NY Giants NFL Draft pick for quarterback leaves fans in disbelief

New York Giants needed a quarterback, and caused a small frenzy with their NFL draft pick.

The Giants took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, who has learned under Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe — the same man who tutored Peyton and Eli Manning.

The shock was how high the pick, a top 10 pick at 6th overall.

Rapper Joe Budden had a thread of tweets with profanity, but a video of his reaction with him even falling to the floor went viral.

Some fans looked like they may start crying.

Even sports media left it to the fans to question the choice.

The only other Duke player in 31 years to be taken in the first round was guard Laken Tomlinson, who went to Detroit with the 28th overall pick four years ago.

Jones was considered an outsider to go in the opening round until recently, and the Giants clearly feel he can do some more learning under Eli Manning, who is 38 years old and entering the final year on his contract, before taking over as their signal caller.

At 6-foot-5, Jones has the frame of an NFL pocket passer but is also unafraid to tuck the ball and run.

Jones completed nearly 60 percent of his passes while throwing for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns in three seasons as the starter. He threw for five TDs and rushed for another in the bowl victory.

He also had a pair of 100-yard rushing performances and topped the 90-yard mark three other times while orchestrating the run-pass options in Duke’s offense. He rolled up 186 yards on the ground against North Carolina in November.

Jones was the MVP of the Senior Bowl.

Jones said last month: “Something that I take a lot of pride in is my toughness, my ability to be physically and mentally tough, I think that’s critical to being a good quarterback.”